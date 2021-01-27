Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Great Western Bancorp (GWB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.85.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Western Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $23.00.

Based on Great Western Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $102 million and net profit of $11.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $122 million and had a net profit of $50.29 million.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications, and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.