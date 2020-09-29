Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch maintained a Hold rating on Great Western Bancorp (GWB) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.26, close to its 52-week low of $10.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Liesch is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 35.7% success rate. Liesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Westamerica Bancorporation, Capitol Federal Financial, and Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Western Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

The company has a one-year high of $36.65 and a one-year low of $10.86. Currently, Great Western Bancorp has an average volume of 467K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GWB in relation to earlier this year.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications, and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.