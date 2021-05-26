Great Panther Silver (GPL) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

In a report released today, Joseph Reagor from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Great Panther Silver (GPL), with a price target of $1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Reagor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 42.3% success rate. Reagor covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, Avino Silver & Gold, and New Pacific Metals.

Great Panther Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $1.16 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, Great Panther Silver has an average volume of 2.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPL in relation to earlier this year.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. Its project includes El Horcon and Santa Rosa. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.