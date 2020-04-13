Great Panther Silver (GPL) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Great Panther Silver (GPL) today and set a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.1% and a 26.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Panther Silver with a $1.12 average price target.

Based on Great Panther Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $65.68 million and GAAP net loss of $70.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.65 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.56 million.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. Its project includes El Horcon and Santa Rosa. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.