Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) on January 2 and set a price target of $13.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.73, close to its 52-week high of $11.94.

Fratt has an average return of 29.5% when recommending Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #2081 out of 5775 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock with a $13.80 average price target.

Based on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

