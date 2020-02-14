Great Bear Resources (GTBDF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Great Bear Resources (GTBDF) yesterday and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.68, close to its 52-week high of $7.23.

MacKenzie has an average return of 69.9% when recommending Great Bear Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is ranked #622 out of 5913 analysts.

Great Bear Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.92.

The company has a one-year high of $7.23 and a one-year low of $1.63. Currently, Great Bear Resources has an average volume of 31.94K.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and West Madsen projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.