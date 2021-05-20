Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 44.0% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Allegiant Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Bear Resources with a $20.76 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $7.72. Currently, Great Bear Resources has an average volume of 19.96K.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and West Madsen projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.