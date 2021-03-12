Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) yesterday and set a price target of C$23.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.17.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 41.4% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, SilverCrest Metals, and Osisko Development.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Bear Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.59, representing an 84.5% upside. In a report issued on March 2, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $7.46. Currently, Great Bear Resources has an average volume of 22.57K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTBAF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and West Madsen projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.