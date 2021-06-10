Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 47.0% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Chakana Copper.

Great Bear Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.64, representing a 48.1% upside. In a report issued on June 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.50 price target.

Based on Great Bear Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.3 million.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and West Madsen projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.