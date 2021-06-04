Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Great Bear Resources (GTBAF), with a price target of C$23.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 61.7% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Pretium Resources, and Osisko Mining.

Great Bear Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.39, representing a 49.4% upside. In a report issued on May 20, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.89 and a one-year low of $7.72. Currently, Great Bear Resources has an average volume of 19.87K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and West Madsen projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.