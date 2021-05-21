Great Ajax (AJX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After JMP Securities and Piper Sandler gave Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Great Ajax yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.39, close to its 52-week high of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Ajax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.88, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Great Ajax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.69 million and net profit of $8.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.74 million and had a net profit of $400K.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.