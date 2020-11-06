Great Ajax (AJX) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Great Ajax (AJX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 57.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Ajax.

The company has a one-year high of $15.70 and a one-year low of $3.96. Currently, Great Ajax has an average volume of 136.6K.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.