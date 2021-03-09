Graybug Vision (GRAY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Wedbush gave Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Graybug Vision today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Graybug Vision has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.20, representing a 138.2% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Graybug Vision Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve.