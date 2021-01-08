Graybug Vision (GRAY) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Graybug Vision (GRAY), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Graybug Vision has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.86.

Graybug Vision Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve.