Gray Television (GTN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Guggenheim and Benchmark Co. gave Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Noble Financial. Analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Gray Television today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.1% and a 37.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and 1-800 Flowers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gray Television is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, which is a 67.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Gray Television’s market cap is currently $1.81B and has a P/E ratio of 14.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.29.

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It also sells Internet advertising on its stations websites. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.