Gray Television (GTN) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Gray Television (GTN), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 48.3% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gray Television is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, representing a 50.0% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gray Television’s market cap is currently $1.73B and has a P/E ratio of 13.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies.