Graphic Packaging (GPK) Receives a Sell from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Sell rating on Graphic Packaging (GPK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 50.8% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Clearwater Paper.

Graphic Packaging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $18.22 and a one-year low of $10.41. Currently, Graphic Packaging has an average volume of 2.49M.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It also produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. The company operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the eight North American paperboard mills which produce coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated-recycled paperboard. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets primarily in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in Europe. Graphic Packaging Holding was founded on December 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.