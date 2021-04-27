Graphic Packaging (GPK) Receives a Hold from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Graphic Packaging (GPK) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.01, close to its 52-week high of $18.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.9% and a 46.9% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Clearwater Paper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graphic Packaging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.88, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Graphic Packaging’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion and net profit of $64.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.52 billion and had a net profit of $33 million.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It also produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. The company operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the eight North American paperboard mills which produce coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated-recycled paperboard. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets primarily in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in Europe. Graphic Packaging Holding was founded on December 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.