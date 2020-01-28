Graphic Packaging (GPK) Receives a Hold from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc reiterated a Hold rating on Graphic Packaging (GPK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 61.1% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Owens-Illinois.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Graphic Packaging with a $18.67 average price target.

Graphic Packaging’s market cap is currently $4.77B and has a P/E ratio of 22.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.06.

