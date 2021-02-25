Graphic Packaging (GPK) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained a Hold rating on Graphic Packaging (GPK) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 76.2% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, RPM International, and Pactiv Evergreen.

Graphic Packaging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Graphic Packaging’s market cap is currently $4.29B and has a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.77.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It also produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. The company operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the eight North American paperboard mills which produce coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated-recycled paperboard. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets primarily in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard folding cartons sold primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in Europe. Graphic Packaging Holding was founded on December 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.