Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Velocity Financial, and istar Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Granite Point Mortgage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Granite Point Mortgage’s market cap is currently $309.9M and has a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.30.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.