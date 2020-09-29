Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) yesterday and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 59.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Granite Point Mortgage with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on Granite Point Mortgage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.49 million and GAAP net loss of $1.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.94 million and had a net profit of $18.18 million.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.