Granite Construction (GVA) Gets a Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs

In a report released today, Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs maintained a Sell rating on Granite Construction (GVA), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.25, close to its 52-week low of $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Revich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Revich covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, Gates Industrial, and Caterpillar.

Granite Construction has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $48.80 and a one-year low of $8.90. Currently, Granite Construction has an average volume of 919.4K.

Granite Construction, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials.