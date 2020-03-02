Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 26, Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.68, close to its 52-week low of $76.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Gartner.

Grand Canyon Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.50, representing a 52.1% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $132.72 and a one-year low of $76.48. Currently, Grand Canyon Education has an average volume of 816.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOPE in relation to earlier this year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.