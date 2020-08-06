Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and AMN Healthcare Services.

Grand Canyon Education has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.75, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $132.72 and a one-year low of $57.89. Currently, Grand Canyon Education has an average volume of 371.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.