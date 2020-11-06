Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 38.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Grand Canyon Education has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.25.

Based on Grand Canyon Education’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $186 million and net profit of $47.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a net profit of $51.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOPE in relation to earlier this year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.