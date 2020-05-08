Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.86.

Grand Canyon Education has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.33.

Grand Canyon Education’s market cap is currently $4.17B and has a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOPE in relation to earlier this year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.