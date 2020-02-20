Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 47.0% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Perdoceo Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grand Canyon Education is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.50.

Grand Canyon Education’s market cap is currently $4.19B and has a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.