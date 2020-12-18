Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Al Stanton maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

Gran Tierra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.38, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report issued on December 2, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.30 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.38 and a one-year low of $0.18. Currently, Gran Tierra Energy has an average volume of 4.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 188 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GTE in relation to earlier this year.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.