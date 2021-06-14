Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Al Stanton maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) on June 10 and set a price target of C$1.35. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.68.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gran Tierra Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $1.08.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $95.49 million and GAAP net loss of $37.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $252 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 281 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GTE in relation to earlier this year.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.