Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Mike Murphy CFA maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) today and set a price target of $1.15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.66.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.3% and a 42.9% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Parex Resources, and Frontera Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gran Tierra Energy with a $0.95 average price target, a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$1.20 price target.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.79 million and GAAP net loss of $47.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 257 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GTE in relation to earlier this year.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.