Graham (GHM) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Graham (GHM) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

Graham has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Based on Graham’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.71 million and GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.59 million and had a net profit of $82K.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.