Graham (GHM) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Graham (GHM) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 52.8% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Mistras Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graham is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Graham’s market cap is currently $150.1M and has a P/E ratio of 58.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GHM in relation to earlier this year.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.