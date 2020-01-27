Graco (GGG) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on Graco (GGG) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 70.7% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Carlisle Companies, and Rexnord.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Graco with a $50.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Graco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $84.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $73.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GGG in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Bernard Moreau, the President of GGG sold 102,949 shares for a total of $5,409,970.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Graco, Inc. is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process.