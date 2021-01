Graco (GGG) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Saree Boroditsky from Jefferies upgraded Graco (GGG) to Buy, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.54, close to its 52-week high of $76.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Boroditsky is ranked #2816 out of 7233 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $77.67.

The company has a one-year high of $76.19 and a one-year low of $38.43. Currently, Graco has an average volume of 587.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GGG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Graco, Inc. is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies, Industrial Products and Process divisions. It markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. The Process segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil & natural gas, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants and other fluids. The Contractor segment equipment includes sprayers that apply texture to walls and ceilings, highly viscous coatings to roofs and markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields and floors. Graco was founded by Russell Gray and Leil Gray in April 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.