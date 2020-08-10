GP Strategies (GPX) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on GP Strategies (GPX) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 44.5% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

GP Strategies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.17, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

GP Strategies’ market cap is currently $150.7M and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.53.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-Learning services, system hosting, training business process outsourcing and consulting services to companies in the electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial and other industries as well as to government agencies. The Professional & Technical Services segment provides training, consulting, engineering and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization and environmental services to large companies in the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries, federal and state government agencies and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training. The Performance Readiness Solutions provides performance consulting and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change management, knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing and sales enablement solutions in industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, services and higher education as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.