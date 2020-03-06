GP Strategies (GPX) Initiated with a Buy at Barrington

GP Strategies (GPX) received a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.54, close to its 52-week low of $10.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.0% and a 38.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

GP Strategies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, implying a 74.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.68 and a one-year low of $10.30. Currently, GP Strategies has an average volume of 37.83K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions.