Gores Metropoulos (GMHI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Gores Metropoulos (GMHI), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.11, close to its 52-week low of $9.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gores Metropoulos with a $16.00 average price target.

Based on Gores Metropoulos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $120.9K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.86 million.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. operates as a blank check company, which engages in the provision of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on August 28, 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.