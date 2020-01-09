Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation Downgrades Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Sell

In a report released today, Charles Grom from Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation downgraded Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.79, close to its 52-week low of $88.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Grom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Grom covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Home Depot, Nordstrom, and Kohl’s.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar Tree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.88, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Loop Capital Markets also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $74.00 price target.

Based on Dollar Tree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $256 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $282 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in November 2019, Thomas A. Saunders, a Director at DLTR bought 9,889 shares for a total of $890,010.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise.