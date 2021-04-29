GoPro (GPRO) Gets a Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on GoPro (GPRO) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoPro is a Hold with an average price target of $9.48.

GoPro’s market cap is currently $1.81B and has a P/E ratio of -25.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPRO in relation to earlier this year.

GoPro, Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The company provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which refers as capture devices. Its product brands include Hero7, Fusion, GoPro Plus, Quik, GoPro App and Karma Grip. It also offers an ecosystem of mountable and wearable accessories. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.