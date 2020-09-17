GoPro (GPRO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on GoPro (GPRO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 59.7% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoPro is a Hold with an average price target of $5.60.

The company has a one-year high of $5.79 and a one-year low of $2.00. Currently, GoPro has an average volume of 2.13M.

GoPro, Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The company provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which refers as capture devices. Its product brands include Hero7, Fusion, GoPro Plus, Quik, GoPro App and Karma Grip. It also offers an ecosystem of mountable and wearable accessories. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.