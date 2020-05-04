GooseHead Insurance (GSHD) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on GooseHead Insurance (GSHD) on May 1 and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GooseHead Insurance with a $59.00 average price target.

GooseHead Insurance’s market cap is currently $2.09B and has a P/E ratio of 249.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -221.31.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through Corporate Channel, and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment focuses in franchisee operations that are owned and managed by Franchisees. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.