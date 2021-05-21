GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.47, close to its 52-week low of $26.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Oak Street Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoodRx Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.18, a 46.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on GoodRx Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $154 million and GAAP net loss of $298 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a net profit of $19.62 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc provides digital healthcare platform that provides prescription drugs at affordable prices. The company offers services like diabetes testing, general visits, blood tests, HIV testing, Vitamin D screening, Pregnancy testing, and many more.