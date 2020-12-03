Goldman Sachs Upgrades EasyJet (EJTTF) to Hold

Goldman Sachs analyst Venetia Baden-Powell upgraded EasyJet (EJTTF) to Hold on November 30 and set a price target of £8.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Baden-Powell is ranked #5305 out of 7124 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.30, a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a £8.40 price target.

EasyJet’s market cap is currently $5.11B and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EJTTF in relation to earlier this year.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.