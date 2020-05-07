Goldman Sachs Sticks to Their Sell Rating for EasyJet (EJTTF)

In a report released today, Venetia Baden-Powell from Goldman Sachs maintained a Sell rating on EasyJet (EJTTF), with a price target of £5.45. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.33, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

Baden-Powell has an average return of 60.9% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Baden-Powell is ranked #4932 out of 6523 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $89.66 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EasyJet’s market cap is currently $2.51B and has a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.