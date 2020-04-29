Goldman Sachs Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Boeing (BA)

In a report released today, Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Boeing (BA), with a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Poponak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 54.3% success rate. Poponak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Lockheed Martin, and Transdigm Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $179.44 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Boeing’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.91 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.01 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.34 billion and had a net profit of $3.42 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. The company was founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More on BA: