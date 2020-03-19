Goldman Sachs Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Generac Holdings (GNRC)

In a report released today, Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Generac Holdings (GNRC), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Revich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Revich covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Gates Industrial, Caterpillar, and Navistar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Generac Holdings with a $114.50 average price target.

Based on Generac Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $70.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $74.49 million.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

