Goldman Sachs Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Mercury Systems (MRCY)

In a report released today, Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Mercury Systems (MRCY), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Poponak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Poponak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercury Systems with a $78.00 average price target, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $92.98 and a one-year low of $52.40. Currently, Mercury Systems has an average volume of 483.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRCY in relation to earlier this year.

Mercury Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of secure sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems. It offer products under the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements typically performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly. The Modules and Sub-Assemblies category includes combinations of multiple functional technology elements and components that work together to perform multiple functions, but are typically resident on or within a single board or housing. The Integrated Subsystems category covers multiple modules and sub-assemblies combined with a backplane or similar functional element and software to enable a solution. The company was founded on July 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.