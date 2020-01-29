Goldman Sachs Sticks to Its Buy Rating for HCA Healthcare (HCA)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.50, close to its 52-week high of $150.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Tanal covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenet Healthcare, UnitedHealth, and DaVita.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HCA Healthcare with a $162.17 average price target, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

HCA Healthcare’s market cap is currently $48.03B and has a P/E ratio of 14.56. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HCA in relation to earlier this year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded on November 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

