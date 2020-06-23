Goldman Sachs Remains a Sell on Apple (AAPL)

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall maintained a Sell rating on Apple (AAPL) yesterday and set a price target of $263.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $358.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Juniper Networks, and Cisco Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $341.17 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $356.56 and a one-year low of $192.58. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 38.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

